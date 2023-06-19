Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge declares local disaster for Panola County

Panola County, Texas
Panola County, Texas
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A judge has declared a local state of disaster for Panola County in order to activate the county’s emergency plan.

Panola County Judge Rodger G. McLane signed a declaration on Monday certifying that the recent severe weather in East Texas has caused a disaster for the county.

The document states, “The County of Panola beginning on the 16th day of June 2023, and continuing for a period of several hours; suffered widespread and/or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from severe storms.” It continues by saying the judge has determined “extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the people and to protect or rehabilitate property.”

The state of disaster is set to continue for not more than seven days, unless renewed.

Panola County disaster declaration, page 1
Panola County disaster declaration, page 1(Panola County)
Panola County disaster declaration, page 2
Panola County disaster declaration, page 2(Panola County)

