Henderson County Sheriffs Office searching for missing man from Clear Water Bay

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the publics assistance in locating a man reported missing from his home just outside Caney City.

Carl Callahan, 54, has been reported missing from his home in Clear Water Bay just outside of Caney City.

If you or anyone you know have any information in reference to his location please call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.

Carl Callahan (Henderson County Sheriffs Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.