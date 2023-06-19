Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Henderson County Sheriffs Office searching for missing man from Clear Water Bay

Carl Callahan
Carl Callahan(Henderson County Sheriffs Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the publics assistance in locating a man reported missing from his home just outside Caney City.

Carl Callahan, 54, has been reported missing from his home in Clear Water Bay just outside of Caney City.

If you or anyone you know have any information in reference to his location please call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.

Carl Callahan
Carl Callahan(Henderson County Sheriffs Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seal of the State of Texas
Gov. Abbott issues disaster proclamation for several East Texas counties
Tyler police received a call at about 9 p.m.
Pedestrian hit by car in Tyler Saturday night
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 to be closed near Longview on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Their reservation system briefly displayed incorrect rates after the hotel had been closed due...
Marshall hotel says system error caused incorrect rates
Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power after storms plow through East Texas

Latest News

Brookshire Grocery Company giving away free food and ice at various locations on Juneteenth
Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.
Cooling centers open to East Texans in wake of power outages
Roderick Grace
Search continues for Shelby County missing man
Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County
Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County