Gregg County judge declares local state of disaster

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County judge has signed a declaration of local disaster related to severe weather on June 16.

The declaration signed by Bill Stoudt, states how “severe weather events resulted in widespread power outages through Gregg County, affecting the majority of its residents and business,” and that local authorities along with electric utility companies estimated that “power restoration efforts may extend until June 23, 2023″.

Judge Stoudt states that the “immediate action is necessary to address the urgent needs of the residents of Gregg county and to initiate emergency response and recovery measures”.

The state of disaster is set to continue for a period of not more than seven days unless renewed.

