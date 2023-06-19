Gladewater library offers food, fellowship, cool air to residents without power

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater’s Lee-Bardwell Public Library has been inviting the community to come, spend time and cool off as power outages continue from last week’s severe weather. They even have some special events planned for Monday and Tuesday.

Director Brandy Winn said her goal is for the library to be a resource for the community.

“The one thing that we’re really, really big on here is community,” she said, “and this is not just a repository for books. This is a public library — the public can come in, they can use our facilities, they can use our services. If they need help, that’s what we’re here for, regardless of whether they’re going to check out a book or not.”

The library has been welcoming people in since Saturday, keeping the community updated as their power went off and on, a struggle the whole area has been facing.

“We’ve got a lot of people without power,” Winn said, “so we decided to go ahead and open the library up past our normal hours, from nine in the morning to nine at night, and then we came in on the days we’re actually closed because natural disasters don’t stop for any time slots, so we’ve been open.”

People have been visiting to cool off, charge their devices and give their kids a change of pace.

“We have areas for children to come in, so they’re not too bored here,” Winn explained. “They get to color; they get to do things; we put things on TV so they can watch just whatever they choose. It’s just, we’re trying to open the library as a community center for people to come, so they don’t have to sit and sweat.”

She said many people have actually left town, so while there has been a steady turnout, it hasn’t been a crowd. About 35 to 45 people have been coming by the library each day, but Winn said she expects that number to increase with the events they have planned.

On Monday, the library coordinated a lunch event with support from a local Brookshire’s, the Gladewater Police Department and several city officials. A post said they passed out 89 hot dogs, along with water, juice and cookies.

On Monday, the library coordinated a lunch event. (Lee-Bardwell Public Library)

A bounce house water slide event is planned for Tuesday, which Winn said she feels confident will attract anyone still waiting for power in the summer heat. Meteorologist Andrew Tate said Monday that with the humidity the temperature felt like 110°F, even though the published numbers might have only been in the upper nineties.

The Lee-Bardwell Public Library will continue to be open to the community until 9 p.m. each day until the end of the week.

