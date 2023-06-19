Free meals to be provided for Mt. Pleasant, Pittsburg residents

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Pilgrim’s has announced they will be holding a “daily community cookout” for people without power from Tuesday to Friday.

The distributions will take place each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Oaklawn Park, 312 W. Pleasant St. in Mount Pleasant.

The City of Mount Pleasant announced the giveaway on Monday, noting the community is grateful for the support during this difficult time.

For more information, check Pilgrim’s Facebook page.

Pilgrim's flyer (Pilgrim's)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.