Free meals to be provided for Mt. Pleasant, Pittsburg residents

Pilgrim's flyer
Pilgrim's flyer
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Pilgrim’s has announced they will be holding a “daily community cookout” for people without power from Tuesday to Friday.

The distributions will take place each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Oaklawn Park, 312 W. Pleasant St. in Mount Pleasant.

The City of Mount Pleasant announced the giveaway on Monday, noting the community is grateful for the support during this difficult time.

For more information, check Pilgrim’s Facebook page.

Pilgrim's flyer
Pilgrim's flyer(Pilgrim's)

