Food bank to hold food distributions to help those impacted by power outages

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The East Texas Food Bank will distribute fresh produce and emergency food boxes at multiple locations in East Texas this week to assist East Texans impacted by the power outages.

Last week’s severe weather storm caused widespread power outages and damage, with several East Texas counties being part of the state’s disaster declaration.

“Many of our neighbors are having to throw away all of their refrigerated food after being without power for days, and with so many people struggling, we knew we needed to help,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.

The emergency boxes contain shelf-stable food including cans of food and personal hygiene items.

H-E-B Bringing Food to East Texas

H-E-B, based in San Antonio, plans to bring a trailer to East Texas this week loaded with dry goods to help in ETFB’s relief effort.

“We are so grateful that H-E-B is providing us with thousands of meals to help so many East Texans impacted by these storms,” said Cullinane. “We will distribute this food as soon as it comes into our warehouse through our mobile pantries and pantry partners.”

“H-E-B is glad we are able to work with the East Texas Food Bank to help support the communities and neighbors displaced by the storms,” said Danny Flores, H-E-B Public Affairs.

Distribution Locations

Tuesday, June 20, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena- U.S. Hwy 80

Wednesday, June 21, 10-11:30 a.m. in Quitman at the Bud Moody Stadium on Bud Morris Ave.

Wednesday, June 21, 4-5:30 p.m. in Mt. Vernon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 406 Hwy 37

Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Avinger at Lake O’ the Pines Baptist Church at 9046 FM 729

The distributions are open to the public while supplies last. No ID or paperwork is required.

To find other distribution locations and food pantries throughout our 26 county service area, visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “Find Food”.

