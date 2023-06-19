Fire chief says lack of water puts Mt. Vernon community at risk

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon, state response teams were notified that water tankers were needed in Mount Vernon because their water system was down.

In addition to no drinking water, that means there’s also no protection from fire hydrants in the event of an emergency.

“They reached across the state looking for assets that are not impacted, resources they’re able to send, to help,” said Mt. Pleasant Fire Chief Larry McRay, who is part of the state response team. “If the water system is down, there’s no protection. Fire hydrants don’t work. They’ve got to have a water supply in case they have a fire.”

Officials tell us they still have to get the system up and running before a boil water notice can be issued.

