City of Longview cancels recycling pickup for week of June 19

The city has changed the pickup schedule.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The city will not collect recycling this week in order to allow residents to use their recycling bin as an extra garbage container.

“Recycling will not be collected this week. This is to allow residents to use their recycling carts for trash due to large amounts of food waste caused by the recent power outages,” the city said in a post.

Recycling services are expected to resume the week of Monday, June 26.

