Brookshire Grocery Company giving away free food and ice at various locations on Juneteenth

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Brookshire Grocer Company announced in a press release Sunday evening that they will be giving away free food and ice at various grocery store locations in Kilgore and Longview on Monday.

“In an effort to support those affected by the recent storm, Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods are giving away a free bag of ice (while supplies last) to people who are without power starting at approximately 8 a.m. Monday, June 19″.

Participating locations are:

Brookshire’s in Kilgore: 747 US-259 BUS, Kilgore

Super 1 Foods in Longview: 2301 W Loop 281

Super 1 Foods in Longview: 1217 E Marshall Ave.

The BGC will also be deploying its Community Kitchen to serve free hot meals (while supplies last) at the parking lot of Super 1 Foods located at 1217 E Marshall Ave in Longview beginning at 11 a.m.

Times are subject to change.

