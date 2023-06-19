Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Brookshire Grocery Company giving away free food and ice at various locations on Juneteenth

(Brookshires Grocery Company)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Brookshire Grocer Company announced in a press release Sunday evening that they will be giving away free food and ice at various grocery store locations in Kilgore and Longview on Monday.

“In an effort to support those affected by the recent storm, Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods are giving away a free bag of ice (while supplies last) to people who are without power starting at approximately 8 a.m. Monday, June 19″.

Participating locations are:

  • Brookshire’s in Kilgore: 747 US-259 BUS, Kilgore
  • Super 1 Foods in Longview: 2301 W Loop 281
  • Super 1 Foods in Longview: 1217 E Marshall Ave.

The BGC will also be deploying its Community Kitchen to serve free hot meals (while supplies last) at the parking lot of Super 1 Foods located at 1217 E Marshall Ave in Longview beginning at 11 a.m.

Times are subject to change.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seal of the State of Texas
Gov. Abbott issues disaster proclamation for several East Texas counties
Tyler police received a call at about 9 p.m.
Pedestrian hit by car in Tyler Saturday night
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 to be closed near Longview on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Their reservation system briefly displayed incorrect rates after the hotel had been closed due...
Marshall hotel says system error caused incorrect rates
Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power after storms plow through East Texas

Latest News

Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.
Cooling centers open to East Texans in wake of power outages
Roderick Grace
Search continues for Shelby County missing man
Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County
Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County
Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches held Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday, bringing the community...
East Texans celebrate Juneteenth with parades, festivals