2-year-old drowning in lake near Payne Springs saved by attentive visitors

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Attentive lake visitors saved the life of a two-year-old on Cedar Creek Lake Sunday night.

At about 8:42 p.m., firemen were alerted for a possible drowning of a two-year-old boy, according to a post from Payne Springs Fire Rescue. As the call was first coming in, the exact address was not known, but the incident was said to be in the Esquire Estates area. Multiple PSFR units, UT Health EMS and UT Health Air 1 West responded.

PSFR Chief 1 arrived first to find the boy barely conscious. He become more alert and began to respond and cry during a patient assessment, the post said.

The child was taken to a Dallas hospital once the EMS helicopter arrived, and PSFR said they received word Monday morning that he was doing fine and was soon to be released from the hospital.

Firemen said this child’s life was saved by attentive visitors who were outside enjoying the evening across the channel. They noticed the boy was outside by the lake alone with no life jacket on, and they remembered seeing him earlier in the day with family. They said he had always been wearing a life jacket when with his family. While watching the boy, the visitors saw him fall off the end of the boat dock.

PSFR said the people across the cove immediately took action, and one man grabbed a life jacket and swam across the channel. The man grabbed the boy, who was now face down in the water, unconscious and not breathing. The man was CPR trained and began CPR, which brought the boy to coughing and vomiting up water, eventually beginning to breathe on his own.

Without these visitors responding, there would have been a much different outcome to this call, PSFR said. The rescue encourages everyone to get CPR trained, stating, “You never know when you may be in the position to save someone’s life.”

