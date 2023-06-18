TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 to be closed near Longview on Sunday at 3 p.m.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - I-20 will be closed briefly on Sunday to allow SWEPCO to complete repairs across the roadway.

TxDOT announced that both directions of traffic will be closed on I-20 at about 3 p.m. near Eastman Road in Longview.

Public Information Officer Jeff Williford said the closure is to allow SWEPCO to install power lines across the roadway. He said work is expected to last about 30 minutes, and detours will be in place.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.