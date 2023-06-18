Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Residents in Gladewater still working to recover from storm damage

With power still out in Gladewater, the familiar sound of generators can be heard in several neighborhoods.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tonight, many East Texans are still trying to deal with damage from the storms that ripped through East Texas.

With power still out in Gladewater, the familiar sound of generators can be heard in several neighborhoods. Some downed trees have still not been cut away, and brush continues to block some streets.

Several homes and vehicles were damaged in the storm, and a fire started at one residence when a weatherhead was torn away.

“There was a flash fire with the meter loop, pulled off on the wires arcing out on the house, and it blew out the back side of the meter loop. Weatherhead and meter loop was ripped off the house,” said homeowner Willie Stogner.

Fortunately, Stogner said the fire did not do extensive damage.

