Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County

A massive fire burned for hours in Center Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A massive fire burned for hours in Center Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the Portacool manufacturing facility as smoke filled the air. FM 2468 was blocked off as crews worked to knock down the flames.

Portacool makes portable cooling units. The company said no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause is not yet known.

