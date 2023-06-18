Pedestrian hit by car in Tyler Saturday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash, then began walking along the loop before she was hit by another vehicle, authorities said.

Tyler police received a call at about 9 p.m. regarding a pedestrian who had been struck on Loop 323 at Robertson Road, according to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. A sergeant reported the woman had crashed her own vehicle a short time before, then started walking north on the loop in the roadway.

The vehicle that hit her did stop at the scene, and she was taken to UT Health, Erbaugh said.

The woman’s condition is not known at this time.

