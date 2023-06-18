Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant 911 service temporarily interrupted

(Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police have reported their emergency phone lines are not working for some residents Sunday afternoon.

“There is an issue with Verizon phone lines and they are not able to call the non-emergency landlines and 911 lines at MPPD,” the police department announced.

They said AT&T users are still able to call or text 911, but it is an area-wide issue for Verizon customers.

The department said they will provide more information once they better understand the problem and can get the lines back up.

