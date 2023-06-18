Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mayor declares local disaster for City of Winnsboro

City of Winnsboro local state of disaster(City of Winnsboro)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - A local state of disaster was declared for Winnsboro Friday afternoon due to damage from severe storms.

Mayor Andrea Newsom signed a local disaster declaration that stated the city “suffered widespread and severe damage...resulting from severe weather.” The document continued, “the Mayor has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the pepole and to protect or rehabilitate property.”

The state of local disaster is set to continue for not more than seven days.

