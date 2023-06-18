Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Marshall hotel says system error caused incorrect rates

Their reservation system briefly displayed incorrect rates after the hotel had been closed due...
Their reservation system briefly displayed incorrect rates after the hotel had been closed due to storm damage.(Holiday Inn Express Hotel Marshall)
By Jason Goodwin
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas hotel is setting the record straight after some people saw a surprising rate listed on their site during a major power outage.

A storm broke out on social media after a Holiday Inn Express in Marshall briefly listed rooms at more than $1,400. This was after last week’s wind storm that knocked out power to thousands, leaving many still without days later.

Screen grabs of the high pricing were spread all over the internet.

We reached out to General Manager Casey Holladay, who told us rooms were never rented at that rate. “We have not and would not ever sell rooms at such a ridiculous rate,” Holladay said. She said their reservation system briefly displayed incorrect rates after the hotel had been closed due to storm damage and loss of power.

They corrected the error in the reservation system as quickly as possible.

Even though they are closed, they’ve been housing linemen who are in the area making repairs, and Holladay said staff have been working despite the hot conditions to accommodate emergency workers.

The hotel will be closed until power is restored and damage is repaired.
The hotel will be closed until power is restored and damage is repaired.(Holiday Inn Express Hotel Marshall)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power after storms plow through East Texas
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday evening
The damage and flooding from overnight storms went from Van Zandt County to the Louisiana...
A look from Chopper 7 at widespread storm damage in East Texas
The tornado had maximum winds estimated at upwards of 110 mph.
NWS Shreveport confirms EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Panola County

Latest News

Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power after storms plow through East Texas
Seal of the State of Texas
Gov. Abbott issues disaster proclamation for several East Texas counties
Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.
Cooling centers open to East Texans in wake of power outages
Tyler police received a call at about 9 p.m.
Pedestrian hit by car in Tyler Saturday night