Marshall hotel says system error caused incorrect rates

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas hotel is setting the record straight after some people saw a surprising rate listed on their site during a major power outage.

A storm broke out on social media after a Holiday Inn Express in Marshall briefly listed rooms at more than $1,400. This was after last week’s wind storm that knocked out power to thousands, leaving many still without days later.

Screen grabs of the high pricing were spread all over the internet.

We reached out to General Manager Casey Holladay, who told us rooms were never rented at that rate. “We have not and would not ever sell rooms at such a ridiculous rate,” Holladay said. She said their reservation system briefly displayed incorrect rates after the hotel had been closed due to storm damage and loss of power.

They corrected the error in the reservation system as quickly as possible.

Even though they are closed, they’ve been housing linemen who are in the area making repairs, and Holladay said staff have been working despite the hot conditions to accommodate emergency workers.

The hotel will be closed until power is restored and damage is repaired. (Holiday Inn Express Hotel Marshall)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.