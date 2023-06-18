Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore ISD to close June 19-23 due to power outage

Kilgore ISD
Kilgore ISD(Kilgore ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore ISD has announced all campuses will be closed this week due to ongoing power outages.

All buildings will be closed, and scheduled activities will either be postponed or rescheduled, according to a release from Kilgore ISD Coordinator of Communications Leah Gorman. This includes all campus and district activities, all Kilgore High School student EOC retesting, all scheduled staff member training and meetings, all campus summer schools and summer food programs.

The administration said the closure is due to the power outage, paired with the fact that no estimated time has been given for power restoration.

“As of today, Sunday afternoon, none of our school campuses have electricity or internet access and we have no information on when electricity will be restored,” the ISD posted. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience while we work through the next several days.”

If power is restored during the week, the ISD said an additional announcement will be made.

