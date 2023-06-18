Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore College to close both campuses Monday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College has announced both their Kilgore and Longview campuses will be closed Monday due to power outages.

The administration said they would assess the power situation Monday afternoon to determine whether operations will resume on Tuesday.

At this time, the campuses are without power due to Thursday’s severe weather.

