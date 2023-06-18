Great Texas Balloon Race prepares to declare winner after Sunday flights canceled

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The weather grounded competition in an annual East Texas hot air balloon event on Sunday, leaving winners to be judged by a more limited number of flights.

The Great Texas Balloon Race is over, and a national and GTBR champion had to be named through sparse scoring opportunities. At the morning briefing at the Maude Cobb Center, pilots received news they didn’t want to hear: the final day flight was scrubbed due to the weather.

Saturday’s flight was it, and winners had to be declared on the few points that were scored. The national competition had two scoring flights, but for the GTBR, Saturday was the only flight.

Michigan-based pilot Shawn Raya said the limited flights meant more tasks to be performed during those flights.

