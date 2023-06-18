Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott issues disaster proclamation for several East Texas counties

Seal of the State of Texas
Seal of the State of Texas(KLTV)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The governor has declared disasters for Cass, Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur and Wood counties.

In a document signed on June 17, Gov. Abbott amended his first disaster proclamation to include more East Texas counties.

The first proclamation certified that “the severe weather and tornadoes that began on June 14, 2023, and included severe storms, large hail, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, tornadoes, and hazardous wind gusts caused widespread and severe property damage, injury, or loss of life in Ochiltree and Cass counties.”

The proclamation made Saturday adds Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur and Wood counties to this list, authorizing the use of state resources to help these communities recover.

