Father’s Day Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Father’s Day, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... This morning we’re holding onto some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity left over from last night. Through the morning hours that chance of rain will be decreasing, though we could still see a stronger storm or two before lunchtime. It’s already warm out there this morning as well, temperatures to start our Father’s Day are in the 80s, feeling like the 90s in some areas! Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for most of East Texas today. If you’re plans today take you outside, please make sure you’re staying safe in the heat. Also, a shoutout and thank you to the linemen who will be away from their families this Father’s Day working to get the power back on for so many East Texans still without. Their work does not go unnoticed, and I know many of you join me in your appreciation of these men and the work they’re doing in this heat.

This afternoon we’ll see highs in the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits yet again (thus the extension of the previously mentioned heat alerts for today). Most of the afternoon will be dry, though closer to the late afternoon/early evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop in Deep East Texas. It is possible a couple of these showers/storms could be strong to severe, with primarily a wind and hail threat. Looking to next week, the heat continues though we will get a bit of relief mid-week. A backdoor cold front will help to drop the humidity and lower temps just a bit for Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances look slim with this front, but we’ll keep a low chance in to be safe for now.

The break from the upper 90s doesn’t last long, south winds return by next weekend, along with highs again nearing the century mark. I did have someone ask me yesterday on Facebook if it has been hotter/gotten hotter faster this summer compared to last... I checked the climate records, and the answer is no. The average temperature month to date last summer was 84.7-degrees, while this summer’s is 80.3-degrees. We’ve also not officially hit 100-degrees yet this summer, while we had done so at this point last summer. I always alike digging up the answers to these questions, feel free to sling them at me when you’ve got them! I hope you have a blessed Sunday and a great Father’s Day!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

