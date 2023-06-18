Camp County judge declares local state of disaster

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Camp County judge signed a declaration of local disaster on Saturday due to the severe weather on June 15.

“This morning I issued a local disaster declaration and have forwarded the appropriate forms to the Governors office,” County Judge James Mason posted.

The document describes how “severe windstorms and rain...resulted in widespread and significant damage to the electrical infrastructure of Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, Wood County Electric Cooperative and Southwestern Electric Power Company, throughout Camp County.”

The declaration also notes a lack of readily accessible food, water and gasoline.

The judge said, “Among many things accomplished with the declaration is enhanced penalties for price gouging for needed items and services during a disaster. If you experience price gouging please report it.”

The state of disaster is set to continue for a period of not more than seven days unless renewed.

Declaration of local disaster (Camp County)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.