Big Sandy dedicates street to local football hero

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) -The city may have been without power today because of the recent storm, but what it was full of was love. As family, friends and community members gathered today at the corner of West Broadway and Wildcat Drive to dedicate the street to the most beloved athlete to come out of Big Sandy. David A. Overstreet Sr. a Big Sandy Wildcat, Oklahoma Sooner, first round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins and now 39 years later after a tragic car accident in 1984 ended his life and career….he is remembered.

“To me, today is like a bittersweet occasion,” said Johnnie Overstreet widow to David. “You know, the memories, It’s still fresh to me right now. Just experience Him, the accident and growing with Davey since fifth grade. We were fifth grade sweethearts. He was my soulmate. My best friend. It’s just a nice occasion.”

David’s son David Overstreet II said, “this day was a huge day. It helped solidify my fathers legacy, as everyone already knows about, but by having a sign up. Now there’s other generations of kids who just heard the stories can now see the name. And then they Oh, well, let me go look it up. I can really hear more and learn more on our own. So it’s big, big.”

“David and his teammates literally put Big Sandy on the map,” said Mayor Linda Baggett. “Back in the 70s when they won all the state championships they were awesome. David went on and he surpassed anything that we had, you know hope far. Awesome, young man. There is a full a full trophy case that is dedicated to David with his trophy, some trophies write outs, jerseys. And the Wildcats that we have now in 2023, I believe 40 some odd years after he graduated in 1977. They walked past that trophy case and they’re inspired. David can do that. One of our guys can do that. We can do this.”

Well, thank you so much, Mayor. You know God bless David and God bless the community of Big Sandy. “Thank you. We appreciate you hopping in here.”

David’s widow added, “his legacy will never die. This is it, this is an example right here that his legacy will still last.”

So just a great event, a great legacy. As the memory of David A. Overstreet was brought back into focus in Big Sandy.

