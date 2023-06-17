Texas Tech, Tyler Junior College enter into student access, success agreement

Texas Tech University and Tyler Junior College (TJC) have entered into an agreement for Student Access and Success effective Friday (June 16).

The agreement strengthens ties between the two Texas schools and promotes access, affordability, quality, success and cost efficiency for students.

“We recognize that the manner in which students earn their credits has evolved, especially post COVID,” said Brian Still, vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. “It is through online, distance, and self-paced learning, and stacking credentials, that we can better meet their educational needs.”

The goal of the program is to increase access to and the number of transfer pathways from which prospective students may choose to pursue a bachelor’s degree while seeking to reduce the overall cost of education. As part of the deal, Texas Tech has agreed to accept transferable core curriculum, fields of study and other lower division courses from TJC.

“We are pleased that this partnership will afford our graduates the opportunity to continue their education at Texas Tech,” TJC Provost Deana Sheppard said. “Through this agreement, our students can be confident their TJC associate degree courses will transfer seamlessly toward their bachelor’s degree at Texas Tech, which will set them up for success through the rest of their college journey and beyond.”

The agreement provides a structure through which transfers on all levels can be supported by the institutions. Texas Tech will honor transferable courses taken at any TJC location and by any delivery method.

“Partnerships like these are one of the best ways to address the challenges we face in this state related to access for all students,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “Texas Tech and Tyler Junior College will work together to complement each other’s strengths. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

The institutions have committed to:

Increase awareness of educational and student support opportunities.

Encourage currently enrolled transfer students to complete their associate degrees.

Provide a more seamless transfer experience to Texas Tech.

Texas Tech will provide academic advising services to pre-transfer students through Undergraduate Admissions Transfer Advising.

Texas Tech will coordinate with Undergraduate Admissions to ensure a smooth transition for TJC’s international transfer students to Texas Tech.

The mission of the program is to support a more globally competent workforce by increasing the number of individuals seeking to further their education. The initial agreement between the schools runs through 2028 and can be extended for up to three optional one-year terms.

“To our friends at Texas Tech, we are deeply honored by your visit today and we celebrate the amazing work that you continue to do to strengthen the partnerships between community colleges and senior universities,” TJC president Juan E. Mejia said. “It is truly a great day for East Texas, and the ultimate winners will be our students.”

Texas Tech will provide transfer students with information regarding the availability of scholarships as well as any other financial aid opportunities available. TJC will work to provide Texas Tech with a list of students who meet the criteria annually and the institutions will work together to coordinate events at both campuses, such as transfer fairs.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.