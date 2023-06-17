Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy today with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, this evening and tonight. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect due to the possibility of severe storms this evening/tonight, with the main threats being wind and hail. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in effect today, highs are expected to be in the upper 90s with heat indices (feels like) in the 100s.

Tomorrow, Father’s Day, a low chance for a shower or two in the morning, then mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the rest of the day. Highs will yet again be in the upper 90s and low 100s, I would not be surprised to see Excessive Heat Warning and/or Heat Advisories continued into tomorrow. The forecast is mostly the same for Monday, Juneteenth, minus the chance for showers. Next week’s forecast will be a hot one - highs in the mid to upper 90s/low 100s, low rain chances at times, mostly sunny to partly cloudy otherwise. Have a great Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.