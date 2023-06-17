Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morris County judge declares local state of disaster

Morris County, Texas
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A judge declared a local disaster for Morris County on Saturday following severe weather earlier in the week, enabling support for residents and also heightening penalties for some crimes.

Morris County Judge Doug Reeder declared a state of local disaster Saturday evening.

“Penalties for certain crimes are enhanced during a declared disaster,” Reeder stated. “Instead, check on someone who may be in need and do all you can to help.”

