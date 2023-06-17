Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Marion County judge declares local disaster

Marion County, Texas
Marion County, Texas(Marion County)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur announced a local disaster Saturday morning, following Thursday’s storms.

“Whereas, Marion County, beginning on 15 Jun 23, has suffered widespread and severe damage and injury to property, infrastructure, county roads and rights-of-way. The results of thunderstorms and high wind activity which may be described as severe windstorms and rain and which has resulted in widespread power outages and lack of readily accessible food, water, and fuel,” the judge wrote in his declaration.

The message was handwritten, due to lack of power.

LaFleur said that the state of disaster will last for not more than seven days and will activate the county emergency management plan.

Marion County judge declares local disaster
Marion County judge declares local disaster(Marion County)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power after storms plow through East Texas
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday evening
The wreck occurred at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pin-in wreck blocking traffic at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy
The City of Longview has reported trees down many roads.
Several public service offices in Longview closed following storm

Latest News

Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power after storms plow through East Texas
East Texas experts give tips, info to avoid heat illness
East Texas experts give tips, info to avoid heat illness
The damage and flooding from overnight storms went from Van Zandt County to the Louisiana...
A look from Chopper 7 at widespread storm damage in East Texas
The damage and flooding from overnight storms went from Van Zandt County to the Louisiana...
Chopper 7 shows storm damage over Gladewater, nearby East Texas regions