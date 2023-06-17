MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur announced a local disaster Saturday morning, following Thursday’s storms.

“Whereas, Marion County, beginning on 15 Jun 23, has suffered widespread and severe damage and injury to property, infrastructure, county roads and rights-of-way. The results of thunderstorms and high wind activity which may be described as severe windstorms and rain and which has resulted in widespread power outages and lack of readily accessible food, water, and fuel,” the judge wrote in his declaration.

The message was handwritten, due to lack of power.

LaFleur said that the state of disaster will last for not more than seven days and will activate the county emergency management plan.

Marion County judge declares local disaster (Marion County)

