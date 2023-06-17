Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man found dead in Overton structure fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - First responders found a man dead after being dispatched to a structure that was fully engulfed with fire Saturday morning.

Firemen were dispatched to Ward Street in Overton at about 6:45 a.m., according to a release from Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool. Upon arrival, they found a residence completely involved with fire, and after fighting the flames back enough to safely enter, crews found a man deceased inside, Pool said.

A Rusk County justice of the peace was called to the scene, and the victim was officially pronounced to have died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Overton Police Department, in cooperation with Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

