Man dies while in custody of Angelina County Jail

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man died Friday while in custody of the Angelina County Jail, after being found intoxicated on a public street.

Glenn Earl Smallwood, Jr., 33, of Lufkin, was arrested Friday evening in the 1200 block of Sayers Street after Lufkin Police were told he was sitting in the street intoxicated, according to a release from Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman.

Officers found him allegedly mumbling, not making any sense and intoxicated. Smallwood was taken to the county jail, where he arrived at about 9:42 p.m. and was placed in detox, Selman said. Medical staff assessed him at 9:53 p.m. and then began observation checks at 10-minute intervals. Selman said the jail nurse took his vital signs at about 10:56 p.m. and found them to be within a range expected for an intoxicated person.

Thirty minutes later, at about 11:26 p.m., Smallwood acknowledged a jail officer, but then at 11:36 p.m. he was found slumped over and not responding, Selman said.

The release says jail officers immediately began taking life-saving measures and called EMS; Smallwood was then taken to a local hospital by a Lufkin Fire ambulance and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Next of kin were notified, and the Texas Rangers responded to the jail to begin investigation, which is standard procedure for an in-custody death.

