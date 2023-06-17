Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A look from Chopper 7 at widespread storm damage in East Texas

Severe weather Thursday night brought down trees that have left East Texans with significant damage and lots of cleanup.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - The damage and flooding from overnight storms went from Van Zandt County to the Louisiana border and beyond. We sent Chopper 7 to take a look from the air.

The Sabine River in Gladewater looked to be nearly topping its banks, and the spillway at Lake Gladewater looked more like a waterfall as it let water flow downstream.

On Sweet Gum Road just west of Gladewater, water was flowing so high over the road vehicles weren’t getting past, and just a few hundred yards away trees were down near structures, as they were in many places in Gladewater. A few homes were hit, as well.

Heading north, some older chicken houses lost what roof they had left. Closer to Diana, a small trailer or outbuilding was torn apart. And ever present were fallen trees near or in roadways. Closer to Harleton a carport even ended up in a tree.

Major power lines didn’t seem to be affected, but smaller lines took many hits from fallen trees, which means long hours for line crews.

In Kilgore near a substation, a large tree fell on a carport and power lines adding to outages. Linemen worked to restore power. And from the air it was clear where the debris around Cornerstone Assembly of God Church came from. Most of the metal roof on one their buildings was blown to the ground.

Damage was widespread as well as widely dispersed in East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

