Longview cooling center offers residents shelter from heat

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With power out to thousands of East Texans and sweltering heat upon us, there’s a risk of heat exposure. Several locations around East Texas are now operating as cooling centers.

In Longview, the public library is the designated cooling center. Workers say they’ve seen a number of people coming in to get out of the heat.

Many are also charging their devices since they have no power at home, but for most, it’s enough to have an air-conditioned area to ride out however long it takes to get power restored.

“I basically came here to cool off, but also I do some stuff on LinkedIn, and get those guys, and to charge my phone. There’s no electricity at my part of town. It is hot, so I’m just going to do what I can do,” said Sporing Hill resident Dean Lavay.

The cooling center at the Longview Public Library is open until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday night.

