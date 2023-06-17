Great Texas Balloon Race competitors take to the air Saturday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - We have lift-off! Hot air balloons were up and away this morning over the skies of Longview, as pilots finally were able to get a competitive flight in.

The Great Texas Balloon Race is happening this weekend. Studying target areas and gauging wind conditions, pilots broke out of the morning briefing looking to gain an edge on the first competitive day.

“This morning will be an important one, particularly if they get multiple tasks off today, which I hope they will. Everybody’s hoping for multiple, like 4, 5, 6 here,” said Indian native Jerry Copas, who is crewing for his son, pilot Spencer Copas.

“I normally start off slow and work my way back into contention, but it’s hard when you only have two flights,” said pilot Guy Gauthier, who won the race in 1985.

A brisk east wind had balloons struggling for position on the first target at Mobberly Baptist Church. Some pilots were well off the scoring line but gained altitude and caught alternate winds to bring them back behind the target for another run.

“To watch them this morning, to back against what the surface wind was, the thermals up there, and then come down and get to the target: that’s why they’re the best there is in the United States,” said spectator Dennis Rand.

Saturday is traditionally a day pilots make up ground, but with only two days competition, every point counts.

“Got to hit all the targets, or you’re in trouble,” Gauthier said.

