City of Big Sandy to distribute free bottled water

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Free bottled water will be available at the recycling center in Big Sandy on Saturday.

The city says supply is limited, so they are offering a half case of water per residence. The water is available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the recycling center located beside the fire department at 200 W. Gilmer Street.

