Tyler man pleads guilty to murder in 2022 shooting death

Timothy Jones appears before Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused in the 2022 shooting death of a Tyler resident has pleaded guilty to murder.

Timothy Jones, 27, of Tyler, pleaded guilty to the murder of 53-year-old Anthony Wilson, who was shot to death inside of his home before his body was dumped in a heavily wooded area south of East Duncan Street. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson sentenced Jones to 40 years in prison.

Previous reporting:

Affidavit: Victim in weekend Tyler murder was being ‘nosey’

