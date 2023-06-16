Tyler man indicted for 20-year history of sexual assaults

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was recently arrested in connection with a two decades old cold case has been indicted.

Vincente Rodriquez Zavaleta, 44, of Tyler, was arrested on March 21, 19 years and seven months after the first of three alleged kidnapping and sexual assault cases which had gone unsolved. In 2003, 2012, and 2016, very similar incidents occurred in which women were picked up by a strange man, sexually assaulted, and then released. A suspect was never arrested, though the women all provided statements to authorities which included very similar descriptions of the perpetrator.

In 2023, a Texas Ranger specializing in cold cases was able successfully execute an investigation that resulted in Zavaleta’s arrest. He was ultimately found by use of DNA provided by his son, which matched that of DNA evidence found on the three victims.

Zavaleta has been indicted on a felony charge of aggravated sexual assault in the first degree. A court date has not yet been set.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.