Tree crushes Frankston resident’s garage, car during storm

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday night’s severe storms caused damage across East Texas, and one Frankston home was hit hard.

KLTV viewer Shelma Cottrill submitted multiple images of a large tree which was knocked over by the high winds Thursday night. The tree landed on top of the garage near Cottrill’s home, severely crushing the roof down onto the car sitting inside.

Frankston is one of many East Texas cities affected by the severe weather overnight.

