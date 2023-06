TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has traffic blocked in the southbound lanes of Hwy 110.

Tyler Police and Fire Departments have responded to the wreck which happened at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers should avoid the area while first responders work to control traffic and clear the scene.

The wreck occurred at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday. (KLTV/Jennifer Kielman)

