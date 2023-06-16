Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Storms topple trees, cause damage in Marshall

After severe storms swept through East Texas Thursday night, Marshall residents awoke to find damage to their property.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - After severe storms swept through East Texas Thursday night, Marshall residents awoke to find damage to their property.

One Marshall resident, Denise Butcher submitted multiple images depicting the havoc wreaked by the storms on her property. The pictures show several large trees snapped in half and uprooted, as well as a multitude of limbs littering the ground.

Marshal is one of many cities affected by the severe weather Thursday night and Friday morning.

