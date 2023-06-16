Storms topple trees, cause damage in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - After severe storms swept through East Texas Thursday night, Marshall residents awoke to find damage to their property.

One Marshall resident, Denise Butcher submitted multiple images depicting the havoc wreaked by the storms on her property. The pictures show several large trees snapped in half and uprooted, as well as a multitude of limbs littering the ground.

Marshal is one of many cities affected by the severe weather Thursday night and Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.