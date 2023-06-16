State report details recent Houston County Jail death investigation

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A state custodial death report has revealed details on a Houston County prisoner who died of natural causes.

Steven Lee Beard, 43, had been booked into the Houston County Jail on Oct. 10, 2022, for injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person. He reportedly died of natural causes on June 11, thought there has not yet been a statement from the medical examiner.

According to the report, Beard told his cellmate several times throughout the day that her was short of breath and feeling nauseous, and had been to see the nurse that morning for pain and swelling in his foot. The report said that he did not eat that day, giving his meals to his cellmate instead. That night, he woke up reportedly feeling nauseous again, and went to the restroom. When he returned, the report said he passed out while trying to get back into his bunk.

Attempts at CPR and resuscitation were reportedly made by EMS, but Beard was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m. on June 11.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.