Several public service offices in Longview closed following storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning storms have left a good part of the city of Longview without power and has forced several public service offices to close.

The city is also asking residents to conserve water by turning off sprinkler systems and not leave water running. City splash pads are closed to conserve water.

• Development Services/Grant and Human Services

• Parks and Recreation Department Offices on Timpson - Will remain closed Friday, June 16

• Broughton Recreation Center

• Green Street Recreation Center

• Damage to various City parks and trails

• Community Services/Longview Housing Authority

• Public Works

The city reports some roads may be impassable due to fallen trees and powerlines.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.