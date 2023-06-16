Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Several public service offices in Longview closed following storm

The City of Longview has reported trees down many roads.
The City of Longview has reported trees down many roads.(City of Longview)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning storms have left a good part of the city of Longview without power and has forced several public service offices to close.

The city is also asking residents to conserve water by turning off sprinkler systems and not leave water running. City splash pads are closed to conserve water.

• Development Services/Grant and Human Services

• Parks and Recreation Department Offices on Timpson - Will remain closed Friday, June 16

• Broughton Recreation Center

• Green Street Recreation Center

• Damage to various City parks and trails

• Community Services/Longview Housing Authority

• Public Works

The city reports some roads may be impassable due to fallen trees and powerlines.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign is blown down at a business in Winnsboro early Friday morning.
Thousands of customers without power as storms plow through East Texas
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Jose Rodriguez, Jr.
Affidavit reveals events leading to murder of 2 Longview brothers
Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21
Affidavit: Longview man found dead in burned home killed by intruder

Latest News

A sign is blown down at a business in Winnsboro early Friday morning.
Thousands of customers without power as storms plow through East Texas
City of Kilgore asks residents to conserve water, sewer use
Como-Pickton CISD reports ‘heavy damages’ to school campus
Rusk County OEM dispatched to residential fire, major damages