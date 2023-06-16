Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County OEM dispatched to residential fire, major damages

(Rusk County OEM)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire that left major damages early Friday morning.

According to authorities on the scene, the incident took place on County Road 421 and they were notified of a structure fire at around 1:15 a.m. and responded. All occupants were able to evacuate the residence.

The residence has suffered major damage in the attic area and will be assessed further later Friday.

Henderson Fire Department, Carlisle VFD, New London VFD, Rusk County Fire Marshal and OEM Support Director responded to the scene.

