Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple agencies from throughout the Texas Panhandle are responding to assist Perryton after a tornado passed through the city Thursday.

Officials are calling this a “mass casualty event.”

Ochiltree Deputy Sherriff and Emergency Management Coordinator Wayne Floyd said this morning there are no longer any missing people in the wake of the Perryton tornado. He says three people are confirmed dead and about 70 people are injured.

The update comes after the Booker Fire Department and the Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office said last night there were three people confirmed dead and at least 56 injured. Perryton is also without power Friday morning.

The tornado caused mass destruction throughout the area, with the effected area traveling from the northwest part of the city and traveling to the west central part of Perryton, according to Sheriff Terry L. Bouchard, Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office.

Bouchard said many mobile homes, houses and businesses sustained severe damage.

Officials are working to get fire EMS and emergency crews into the needed areas.

The community is asked to stay at home while emergency services assess damage. A curfew is in place from midnight to 6:00 a.m., Bouchard said.

Drivers are asked to slow down in damaged areas, and many areas are blocked off due to damages and concerns of injuries, Bouchard said.

Hansford County Judge Tim Glass says Hansford County Emergency Management, fire departments and EMS were paged out for a “possible mass casualty” in Perryton.

The Borger Police Department, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, Booker Fire Department, among other agencies, are assisting with search and rescue efforts.

The Amarillo Fire Department has sent the AMBUS with multiple people and a chase unit. Amarillo Medical Services have sent five ambulances to assist in Perryton.

Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief are in Perryton to help serve following the deadly tornado that hit the city. In a Friday morning statement, SBTC Disaster Relief Director Scottie Stice says the ministry will have available a mobile kitchen unit that will be able to provide thousands of hot meals.

The Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster Serving the Texas Panhandle set up an account at FirstBank Southwest for monetary donations.

Money donated to the account will benefit those who survived the tornado in Perryton.

The community can make a donation at any FirstBank Southwest locations in Perryton, Booker, Pampa, Amarillo or Hereford. Donations can also be made by calling one of these branches.

When making a monetary donation, state that your donation is to benefit the survivors of the Perryton, Texas Tornado.

Also, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is encouraging tornado victims to self-report property damage once it is safe to do so by using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool online.

The Hansford County Hospital District released a statement Friday morning stating several health care team members responded in Perryton to aid tornado victims and patients. The hospital took in 16 patients and will continue to provide aid as needed.

Bouchard said people can take shelter at the Ochiltree County Expo Center, Perryton High School, and Community Worship Center.

Ochiltree General Hospital says anyone who needs medical attention can come to the hospital or clinic.

State Representative Four Price says the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Governor Greg Abbott’s offices are mobilizing resources to assist with search and rescue, medical help and more.

