New WingZone restaurant planned for Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A permit has been approved for a new WingZone restaurant in Tyler.

On June 15, the City of Tyler approved a permit for a WingZone at 1400 WSW Loop 323. This is noted as being part of the Kinsey Subdivision.

WingZone has been in operation since 1991, starting at the University of Florida and expanding to 60 locations throughout the US and abroad. The company says they have been recognized year after year by the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

KLTV has reached out for an estimated opening date and to learn if more locations are planned in East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.