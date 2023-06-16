Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New WingZone restaurant planned for Tyler

(smpics/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A permit has been approved for a new WingZone restaurant in Tyler.

On June 15, the City of Tyler approved a permit for a WingZone at 1400 WSW Loop 323. This is noted as being part of the Kinsey Subdivision.

WingZone has been in operation since 1991, starting at the University of Florida and expanding to 60 locations throughout the US and abroad. The company says they have been recognized year after year by the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

KLTV has reached out for an estimated opening date and to learn if more locations are planned in East Texas.

