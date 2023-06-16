Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Thunderstorms will be ending this morning across the northern counties of East Texas.  After an active night, we will become partly cloudy this afternoon with hot temperatures.  Expect highs today to reach the mid to upper 90s, but feel like the triple digits because of the high humidity.  Hot and humid again on Saturday with a slight chance for a few more thunderstorms arriving by Saturday night.  Activity won’t be widespread, but even a few isolated thunderstorms could produce high winds and some more hail Saturday evening into the overnight hours.  Another slight chance for rain is in the forecast late Sunday.  Then, rain chances are gone next week and it will be very hot but at least it will finally be quiet weather.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Jose Rodriguez, Jr.
Affidavit reveals events leading to murder of 2 Longview brothers
Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21
Affidavit: Longview man found dead in burned home killed by intruder
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday night

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-16-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-16-23
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips