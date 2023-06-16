Massive trees damage homes, vehicles in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Severe weather Thursday night brought down trees that have left Gladewater residents with significant damage and lots of cleanup.

Viewer Chasity Thornton sent us a video of the damage at her home, where a giant tree fell across her yard, crushing a trailer, the house porch and a truck in one long arc.

Elsewhere in Gladewater, one large tree flattened the corner of a home, while another overturned a truck, obscuring the front of the property. Another viewer photo shows a measure with more than four inches of rainfall.

Storm damage (Viewer photo/Jimmy Hitt)

Storm damage (Viewer photo/Michelle)

Storm damage (Viewer photo/Jimmy Hitt)

