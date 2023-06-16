Man charged for deadly 2021 crash south of Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a crash on I-20 in September, 2021, that left another driver injured and a passenger dead.

Edward Earl Warren Goodin, 37, of Monroe, LA, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and booked into the Harrison County Jail on June 15, 2023.

Goodin was involved in a crash on Sept. 19, 2021, at about 12:07 p.m. south of Marshall. He was driving east on I-20 in a gray Nissan Sentra at “a high rate of speed and changing lanes erratically,” according to a TxDOT report. Goodin’s vehicle struck the back right side of a blue Honda CR-V that was driving in front of him.

TxDOT said the CR-V lost control due to the impact and skidded off the roadway, rolling over several times. Goodin’s Sentra also left the roadway, striking the CR-V again as it rolled, before crossing back over I-20 and coming to a rest on the south side of the road. The CR-V came to rest facing west, partially on its left side, TxDOT said.

Multiple witnesses stated Goodin had been driving extremely erratically, causing other vehicles to pull off the road or change lanes abruptly. They also said it appeared the CR-V was attempting to move out of Goodin’s path by changing to the left lane before Goodin also moved into the left lane and the crash followed.

The report states that Goodin’s blood test indicated no alcohol or drug presence.

Mary Esther Delossantos, 54, of Merkel, was the driver of the CR-V with Jesse Jackson, 64, as a passenger. Delossantos suffered incapacitating injuries, while Jackson was killed in the wreck, the report states.

Goodin and Delossantos were both taken to a local hospital by EMS. Goodin’s failure to control the speed of his vehicle is listed as a contributing factor on the crash report.

Goodin was indicted for criminally negligent homicide on May 25, 2023, and was arrested on June 15. He is being held in the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $25,000.

TxDOT Field Diagram (TxDOT)

