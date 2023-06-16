Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

Dangerous heat and isolated severe storms will be possible once again in East Texas tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday evening as storms will once again be possible north of Interstate 20. Skies over East Texas will remain fairly quiet throughout the remainder of the day today as well as most of Saturday, but another complex of storms is expected to develop to our northwest in Southern Oklahoma. These storms will then move to the southeast, crossing into our northern counties later Saturday evening and could last until around 2AM Sunday morning. Counties along and north of Interstate 20 are now under a SLIGHT (Level 2/5) Risk due to the threat of isolated damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat for this potential round of storms is currently very low. Please remain weather alert tomorrow night and monitor the First Alert Weather App for more updates. In addition to the potential severe weather tomorrow, we also need to be mindful of the dangerous heat this weekend and next week. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in place across ETX as heat index values will easily range from 105 to 112 degrees over the next several afternoons. Please limit your time outdoors during the heat of the day and stay hydrated as best as you can. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening on Father’s Day, then the forecast trends mostly dry throughout the remainder of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power as storms plow through East Texas
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
The wreck occurred at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pin-in wreck blocking traffic at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy
Jose Rodriguez, Jr.
Affidavit reveals events leading to murder of 2 Longview brothers

Latest News

Friday Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-16-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-16-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-16-23
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-16-23
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 6-16-23