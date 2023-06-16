Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday evening as storms will once again be possible north of Interstate 20. Skies over East Texas will remain fairly quiet throughout the remainder of the day today as well as most of Saturday, but another complex of storms is expected to develop to our northwest in Southern Oklahoma. These storms will then move to the southeast, crossing into our northern counties later Saturday evening and could last until around 2AM Sunday morning. Counties along and north of Interstate 20 are now under a SLIGHT (Level 2/5) Risk due to the threat of isolated damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat for this potential round of storms is currently very low. Please remain weather alert tomorrow night and monitor the First Alert Weather App for more updates. In addition to the potential severe weather tomorrow, we also need to be mindful of the dangerous heat this weekend and next week. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in place across ETX as heat index values will easily range from 105 to 112 degrees over the next several afternoons. Please limit your time outdoors during the heat of the day and stay hydrated as best as you can. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening on Father’s Day, then the forecast trends mostly dry throughout the remainder of next week.

