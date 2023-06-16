First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday evening into Saturday night as another round of isolated strong to severe storms will be possible for areas north of I-20.

Skies over East Texas will remain fairly quiet throughout the remainder of the day today as well as most of Saturday, but another complex of storms is expected to develop to our northwest in Southern Oklahoma. These storms will then move to the southeast, crossing into our northern counties later Saturday evening and could last until around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Counties along and north of Interstate 20 are now under a SLIGHT (Level 2/5) Risk due to the threat of isolated damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat for this potential round of storms is currently very low. Please remain weather alert tomorrow night and monitor the First Alert Weather App for more updates.

