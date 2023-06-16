Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday evening

Dangerous heat and isolated severe storms will be possible once again in East Texas tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday evening into Saturday night as another round of isolated strong to severe storms will be possible for areas north of I-20.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

Skies over East Texas will remain fairly quiet throughout the remainder of the day today as well as most of Saturday, but another complex of storms is expected to develop to our northwest in Southern Oklahoma. These storms will then move to the southeast, crossing into our northern counties later Saturday evening and could last until around 2 a.m. Sunday.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

Counties along and north of Interstate 20 are now under a SLIGHT (Level 2/5) Risk due to the threat of isolated damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat for this potential round of storms is currently very low. Please remain weather alert tomorrow night and monitor the First Alert Weather App for more updates.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power as storms plow through East Texas
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
The wreck occurred at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pin-in wreck blocking traffic at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy
Jose Rodriguez, Jr.
Affidavit reveals events leading to murder of 2 Longview brothers

Latest News

KODAK Digital Still Camera
Camp County Sheriff’s Office shares details of storm damage
KODAK Digital Still Camera
Camp County Storm Damage
Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power as storms plow through East Texas
Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Spider lightning Gilmer