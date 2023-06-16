Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Cooling centers open to East Texans in wake of power outages

Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.
Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.(City of Longview)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Many residents are without power after severe weather this week. Several communities are opening cooling centers as temperatures are expected to climb.

This list will be updated as new centers are announced.

Daingerfield Church of Christ, 818 W. W M Watson Blvd.

  • June 17
  • 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Breakfast will be offered, along with charging stations for electronics

Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St.

  • June 17-18, to be extended as needed
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Lone Star Fire Station, 201 W. Industrial Blvd.

  • June 16
  • From 5:25 p.m.
  • Cold water is available

Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.

Mt. Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave.

  • June 16-20, to be extended as needed
  • 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Quitman Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAllister St.

  • June 16, to be extended as needed
  • From 3 p.m. on
  • Water is available

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power as storms plow through East Texas
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
The wreck occurred at around 10:35 p.m. Thursday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pin-in wreck blocking traffic at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy
Jose Rodriguez, Jr.
Affidavit reveals events leading to murder of 2 Longview brothers

Latest News

Vincente Zavaleta
Tyler man indicted for 20-year history of sexual assaults
Heather Moore caught spider lightning rippling through the clouds at her home in Gilmer.
Thousands of customers without power as storms plow through East Texas
Ashton Ashod Smith
Accused Tyler road rage shooter arrested
State report details recent Houston County Jail death investigation