Cooling centers open to East Texans in wake of power outages

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Many residents are without power after severe weather this week. Several communities are opening cooling centers as temperatures are expected to climb.

This list will be updated as new centers are announced.

Daingerfield Church of Christ, 818 W. W M Watson Blvd.

June 17

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Breakfast will be offered, along with charging stations for electronics

Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St.

June 17-18 , to be extended as needed

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Lone Star Fire Station, 201 W. Industrial Blvd.

June 16

From 5:25 p.m.

Cold water is available

Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.

June 16

Until 9 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave.

June 16-20 , to be extended as needed

12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Quitman Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAllister St.

June 16 , to be extended as needed

From 3 p.m. on

Water is available

